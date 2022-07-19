Batwara residents stage protest against PDD

Srinagar: Residents of Batwara area here today staged protest against PDD for what they termed as arbitrary hike in power agreement.
“There has been a three-fold increase in electricity fee by the PD. We don't want electricity. We want Justice and an end to unilateral agreements,” the protestors said.
Most of the protestors including women decried PDD’s unilateral fee hike.
Among the protesters Muhammad Yousuf said that “suddenly this month the electricity agreements of the entire area have been increased which is unfair to ocal people. Bills of most of the consumer is not less than Rs 2500.”
“We do not want electricity anymore as the local area consists of a population of daily wagers who are unable to pay such high electricity bills,” he said. “We urge PDD authorities to review the power hike,” they added.