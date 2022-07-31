Bayan-Ul-Furqan by Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah released

Srinagar: Ali Mohammad & Sons, a well-known name in publishing has released Bayan-Ul-Furqan, latest version of Kashmiri tafseer by prominent religious scholar late Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah.
The launch ceremony of two volume tafseer was held here where various Ulema and other personalities were present.
Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Managing Director Ali Mohammad & Sons said that they have put a lot of work into bringing the fresh publication out. “The new version is same as written by the Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah. We were the publishers of old versions too.
But his time we have improved on binding, added multi-colour version and also kept digitised form available.
Various scholars and experts were consulted for proofreading and other things in order to publish a flawless copy comprising of two volumes,” Mir Said.
Syed-ur-Rehman Shams shed light on the contribution of Mirwaiz family towards Islam and Kashmir society. The publishers of Bayan ul Furqan said that the Tafseer will be available with all the local book shops as well as online platforms. They said they have kept the pricing at no profit and no loss basis so that everyone can benefit from the book.