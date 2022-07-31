Bayan-Ul-Furqan by Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah released

Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Managing Director Ali Mohammad & Sons said that they have put a lot of work into bringing the fresh publication out. “The new version is same as written by the Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah. We were the publishers of old versions too.

But his time we have improved on binding, added multi-colour version and also kept digitised form available.

Various scholars and experts were consulted for proofreading and other things in order to publish a flawless copy comprising of two volumes,” Mir Said.