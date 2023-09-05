BEI celebrates Teachers' Day with enthusiasm

Srinagar: Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) celebrated Teachers' Day with enthusiasm at its Lal Bazar campus here.
The occasion witnessed students and staff uniting to honour the remarkable educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the future.
Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of BEI, extended his gratitude and heartfelt prayers to the academic mentors of BEI, Dr. Shaukat Zadoo and Shafaqat Jahan.
“Their unwavering dedication and commitment have significantly contributed to elevating the academic standards of the school, ensuring that BEI continues to excel in its educational mission,” Wangnoo said.
Wangnoo expressed his gratitude to all teachers, faculty, and staff members of the school for their tireless efforts in providing quality education and guidance to the students of BEI.
“The celebration emphasised the belief that at BEI, every day should be Teachers' Day, recognizing the enduring impact that educators have on the lives of students. BEI remains committed to nurturing a learning environment where both students and educators thrive, and today's celebration served as a token of appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the entire educational community,” he added.