BEI celebrates Teachers' Day with enthusiasm

Srinagar: Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) celebrated Teachers' Day with enthusiasm at its Lal Bazar campus here.

The occasion witnessed students and staff uniting to honour the remarkable educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the future.

Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of BEI, extended his gratitude and heartfelt prayers to the academic mentors of BEI, Dr. Shaukat Zadoo and Shafaqat Jahan.

“Their unwavering dedication and commitment have significantly contributed to elevating the academic standards of the school, ensuring that BEI continues to excel in its educational mission,” Wangnoo said.

Wangnoo expressed his gratitude to all teachers, faculty, and staff members of the school for their tireless efforts in providing quality education and guidance to the students of BEI.