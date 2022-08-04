City

Bemina residents seek police action against drug peddlers

Representational Image File/ GK
Srinagar: Residents of Green Park Lane 4 HIG Colony Bemina near Anjum Masjid have appealed people to take action against drug peddlers operating in the area.

A delegation from the locality said that due to president of drug peddlers, they are feeling insecure.

“These drug peddlers have made our lives miserable. Their presence poses risk to people especially students. We appeal SSP Srinagar to look into the matter and take action against the drug peddlers to restore sense of security in the area,” they said.

