Srinagar: In the biggest single-day action against drug peddlers in Srinagar, Police booked 17 drug peddlers and narcotic smugglers for one-year preventive detention.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that all the persons involved in this trade would be dealt with strictly under the law.

“No one will be spared,” he said.

Kumar said that the Police would start attachment of properties also under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.