Srinagar: In the biggest single-day action against drug peddlers in Srinagar, Police booked 17 drug peddlers and narcotic smugglers for one-year preventive detention.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that all the persons involved in this trade would be dealt with strictly under the law.
“No one will be spared,” he said.
Kumar said that the Police would start attachment of properties also under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
“Seventeen drug peddlers and narcotic smugglers were booked under PIT-NDPS. PIT-NDPS is preventive detention for one year akin to PSA but focused upon persons indulging in drug peddling and narco-smuggling Say No To Drugs,” Srinagar Police tweeted.
During the current year, Srinagar Police has registered 132 FIRs and arrested 222 drug peddlers and narcotic smugglers.
Last week Police said that four drug peddlers were booked under PSA in the Srinagar district.
“Many more are under process to be booked in PSA and PIT-NDPS. This year 34 drug peddlers and narcotic smugglers have been booked under PSA so far. Some peddlers are undergoing detention under PIT-NDPS also,” Srinagar Police had said.
Police had identified them as Muzaffar Ahmad Misgar alias Muz Thatru of Mominabad, Khunmoh, Imran Ahmad Shangloo alias Budshoog of Shah Colony, JVC, Bemina, Tawseef Ahmad Sheikh of Mallapora, Habba Kadal, and Umer Imtiyaz Tara of Nawa Bazaar, Srinagar.
Stressing that it would continue action against the drug menace, Police said, “In addition to the application of the detention laws like PSA and PIT-NDPS, substantive laws are also used wherein 132 FIRs were registered, 222 drug peddlers and narco smugglers were arrested in NDPS Act in the year 2022. Narcotic Helpline 9596770550 is fully functional and citizens of Srinagar are reporting.”
Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had termed narcotics & drugs as one of the biggest challenges.