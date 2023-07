Srinagar: Residents of Bilal Colony Soura have expressed concern over defunct drainage system in the locality.

Locals said that drains in the area suddenly started to overflow inundating roads.

“The water level is increasing and water has started to enter our houses. Due to waterlogging, we face problems venturing out of our homes. We called SMC authorities but no action was taken. We urged senior officers to look into the matter,” they said.