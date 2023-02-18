Bilal Colony residents decry dilapidated road

Srinagar: Residents of Bilal Colony Soura have complained about the road link's poor state, which is creating problems for the local population.
As per inhabitants of Bilal Colony road link adjacent to ALI Coaching centre which connects the colony to 90 feet road is in bad shape.
"The road was macadamized before August 2019 but all of the blacktopping was degraded over time. We have often pleaded with the authorities concerned to inspect the road and order the executing agencies to make it macadam, but our requests have gone unanswered," locals said.
Residents urged the administration in Srinagar to look into their complaints and instruct the appropriate agencies to address their grievances.