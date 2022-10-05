Bilal Colony residents decry dilapidated roads

Srinagar: Residents of Bilal Colony (1) Abu Bakr Lane 5 near Masjid Bilal at Zakura area here have decried failure of authorities to repair dilapidated roads in the area.

A delegation from the area said that due to dilapidated roads they face immense inconvenience. “Due to uneven surface, we face problems to walk on dilapidated roads. Many residents have suffered injuries due to potholes,” they said.

They said the problem is compounded by lack of drainage. “During rains, the roads turn into cesspool. We urge concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they added.