Bismillah Colony residents decry waterlogging

Srinagar: Residents of Bismillah Colony at Zakura locality here have expressed resentment against lack of drainage system in the area.

The locals through the locality president said they face immense problems due to waterlogging.

“We have been running from pillar to post for the last one decade for construction of drainage system, but that all went

through deaf ears as nobody has given any attention to our problem. With a very little downpour our whole colony road gets inundated and locals can’t even walk on this road. This has made our lives miserable especially the children during waterlogging,” they said.