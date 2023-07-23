Bismillah Colony residents decry waterlogging

Srinagar: Residents of Bismillah Colony at Zakura locality here have expressed resentment against lack of drainage system in the area.
The locals through the locality president said they face immense problems due to waterlogging.
“We have been running from pillar to post for the last one decade for construction of drainage system, but that all went
through deaf ears as nobody has given any attention to our problem. With a very little downpour our whole colony road gets inundated and locals can’t even walk on this road. This has made our lives miserable especially the children during waterlogging,” they said.
“In discrimination with our colony, we have again been ignored so far as the maintenance of the inner colony road is concerned. The road is in pathetic condition and got further damaged during last year’s harsh winters. While the whole city link roads, colony roads were macadamised during the last year, our colony perhaps has set an example as this has again been ignored here also even it was macadamized almost a decade before,” they rued.
“We have a civilized habitat where responsible citizens know our duties, pay income tax and even cannot come out on roads to protest for our genuine basic amenities. We make a fervent appeal to Commissioner SMC to look into the matter,” they added.