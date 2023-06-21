Body of minor boy retrieved from Hokersar's flood channel after 4 days

Srinagar: Body of a minor who had drowned in a flood channel of Hokersar was retrieved after four days of persistent joint rescue operation here, officials said.

GNS reported that a massive rescue operation was launched after a seven-year-old boy namely Ikhlas Ahmad of Hamdania Colony, Bemina Srinagar slipped into a flood channel of Hokersar (wetland conservation area) here in Bemina.