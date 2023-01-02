Body of missing septuagenarian fished out from Jhelum

Srinagar: Body of a missing septuagenarian of Rambagh locality here, was fished out from river Jhelum on Monday.
As per State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials, the elderly man had gone missing on December 26. Subsequently his family had filed a missing report.
Officials said teams of police and SDRF were on the job from Sunday after the location of the body was found through CCTV footage.
As per reports, the 72-year-old man had gone missing from Rambagh locality and the family had been searching for his whereabouts for over a week.
“Police scanned CCTV footage and found out the man had jumped into Jhelum near Amira Kadal bridge. Following this, the SDRF was put on the job to launch a search operation,” said an official.
Rashid Khan, Adjutant with the SDRF said that their team got the information about the incident after police had scanned CCTV footage of the area.
“Two boats were pressed into service from Sunday and finally today we were able to retrieve the body. The body was handed over to police for formalities and later to the family for last rites. We were able to retrieve the body near Budshah Bridge on Monday,” Khan said.