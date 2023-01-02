Body of missing septuagenarian fished out from Jhelum

Srinagar: Body of a missing septuagenarian of Rambagh locality here, was fished out from river Jhelum on Monday.

As per State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials, the elderly man had gone missing on December 26. Subsequently his family had filed a missing report.

Officials said teams of police and SDRF were on the job from Sunday after the location of the body was found through CCTV footage.

As per reports, the 72-year-old man had gone missing from Rambagh locality and the family had been searching for his whereabouts for over a week.