Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi arrives in Srinagar

Srinagar: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has arrived here for shooting of his next flick ‘Ground Zero’.
“The actor reached Srinagar on August 24 and the film unit has begun shooting,” said a member of Khawar Jamsheed (KJ) Productions, organiser of the shooting in Kashmir.
“The shoot will go on for the next 15 days and it will take place at different locations of Srinagar including the Dal Lake,” he said.
It is for the first time that Emraan has visited the valley. As per KJ Productions member, the actor is enjoying shooting in Kashmir.
“He is in love with the place and has been impressed by the hospitality of the people and his hotel staff,” he added.
Reports said that Emraan has been brought on board to play the role of an Indian army officer in the film.
The film is directed by Marathi filmmaker Tejas Vijay Deoskar.