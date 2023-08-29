Bollywood actor Lalit Parimoo visits KU

Srinagar: Famous television and film actor Lalit Parimoo gave a special lecture at the Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir.

The lecture was attended by the students, scholars and faculty members of the department.

In his lecture Parimoo highlighted the importance of theatre as an effective medium of communication. He said that historically theatre developed as a medium of communication and catharsis.

“Theatre has always played a pivotal role in the development of society and in keeping it anchored to moral values,” Parimoo said.

Parimoo said that the youth here are very talented, they only need some polishing for which he and his friends are taking some initiatives very soon.