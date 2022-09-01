Bootlegger held at Maloora

Srinagar: Police today arrest a bootlegger at Maloora area here on city outskirts.

“During a routine naka checking at Galib Abad Maloora of Police party of Police Station Shalteng stopped one vehicle. On search of the Vehicle three cases (330) bottles of Cocrex have been seized from the vehicle Qualis bearing Reg.No. JK10.3357, of driver namely Bashir Ahmad Bhat S/o Mohd Sultan Bhat R/o Gulshan.Mohalla Maloora.. In this regard Case FIR.No.193/22, under relevant sections have been registered in Police Station Shaltang Investigation taken up,” police spokesperson said in a statement.