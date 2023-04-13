Bottlenecks hit completion of Syed Meerak Shah Road project

“It has become tortuous to travel along Khayam area in peak hours due to these remaining structures, Although a large portion of the road has been widened by dismantling the structures along the way, there is the biggest bottleneck at Khayam area. If these remaining bottlenecks are not cleared, it will defeat the whole purpose of widening the road along the stretch,” said a commuter.

At Nowpora, while three shops were demolished a few months ago, the land beneath these structures has not been levelled to complete the road widening. Besides, a transformer in the middle of the road poses a risk of accidents for commuters driving from Downtown.

An official, who has worked closely on the project, said that there are multiple bottlenecks that are to be removed near Khayam chowk, and the process for the same was initiated.

“We completed costing and other formalities long back to clear these structures. There are certain issues related to funding and other technicalities that is why the process gets delayed,” said the official.