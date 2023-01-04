Braille Day commemorated

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement in association with Blind Welfare Trust (BWT) on Wednesday commemorated World Braille Day which is celebrated across the world on January 4.
Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat during a function held here said that the purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the braille language, which attempts to bridge the gap among normal and differently-abled individuals.
He appreciated the work done by Louis Braille, a French blind man who invented reading and writing techniques for blind persons.
Chairman Blind Welfare Trust Showkat Ahmad Lone said that visually impaired people don’t need sympathy from people. “But they need support for better education and skills.”
He urged the Government to set up special schools for blinds in J&K. Shafat Sofi, a visually impaired activist from Srinagar, also urged government to create facilities for blind students so that they can shape their future in a better way. Visually impaired activists from Budgam, Shopian and Anantnag also participated in the event.
Lawyer Badrul Dujja who has filed several public interest litigations on persons with disabilities also stressed on better educational facilities for visually impaired students. Noted social activists and social media influencers like Dr Mushtaq Khan, Muneer Dar, Adv Ashraf Wani, Rayees Wathori, Raashed Ashraf also participated in the event.