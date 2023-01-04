Braille Day commemorated

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement in association with Blind Welfare Trust (BWT) on Wednesday commemorated World Braille Day which is celebrated across the world on January 4.

Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat during a function held here said that the purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the braille language, which attempts to bridge the gap among normal and differently-abled individuals.

He appreciated the work done by Louis Braille, a French blind man who invented reading and writing techniques for blind persons.