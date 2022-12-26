‘Break supply chain of drugs, take stringent action against culprits’

Srinagar: To review the different steps taken to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in Srinagar, a District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was held today under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed threadbare various issues related to menace of drug addiction, areas of concern, hot spots of drug peddling/abuse besides, measures undertaken to break the chain of drug peddling and its consumption in the District to save youth from the ill effects of the drugs.

The Deputy Commissioner also held deliberations with regard to activation of Digital Interface for faceless Consent by victims of drug abuse for Tele Counseling and Rehabilitation.

On the occasion, the DC stressed upon the Officers of all the line Departments including Enforcement agencies to ensure better coordination in enforcing greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking. He said that efforts with Cooperation, Coordination and Collaboration are vital to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain, besides taking stringent action against the culprits involved in the hazardous trade of drugs.