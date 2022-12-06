Breaking Taboos: Srinagar’s Munisa adds to beauty of film stars

Srinagar: Munisa Mehraj Zargar, a resident of Lasjan area of Srinagar has established herself as a popular celebrity makeup artist in the valley for the last many years.

Munisa who has studied cosmetology has been taking care of the beauty of the film stars visiting the valley for the shootings. She said that she got her first break in 2019.

“I got the makeup of TV actor Sunny Sachdeva done in Delhi. Later it was followed by the makeup of Bollywood music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, Salim Merchant, singer Javed Ali, rapper Badshah, actors Prince Narula, Shaheer Sheikh and Shehnaaz Gill and several others in Srinagar,” Munisa told Greater Kashmir.

She also bagged an international project recently. “I did the makeup of Jody MacDonald, an award-winning international adventure sport and documentary photographer. She was here for the shoot,” she said.