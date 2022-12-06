Breaking Taboos: Srinagar’s Munisa adds to beauty of film stars

Srinagar: Munisa Mehraj Zargar, a resident of Lasjan area of Srinagar has established herself as a popular celebrity makeup artist in the valley for the last many years.
Munisa who has studied cosmetology has been taking care of the beauty of the film stars visiting the valley for the shootings. She said that she got her first break in 2019.
“I got the makeup of TV actor Sunny Sachdeva done in Delhi. Later it was followed by the makeup of Bollywood music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, Salim Merchant, singer Javed Ali, rapper Badshah, actors Prince Narula, Shaheer Sheikh and Shehnaaz Gill and several others in Srinagar,” Munisa told Greater Kashmir.
She also bagged an international project recently. “I did the makeup of Jody MacDonald, an award-winning international adventure sport and documentary photographer. She was here for the shoot,” she said.
Munisa said that she always had a love for makeup. “I have loved to set the ugly things in a good shape and that’s how I landed in this field,” she said.
She is also popular with the name glamupbyanu on Instagram.
The 31-year-old artist said that she has learnt a lot from these versatile people. “They also acknowledge our work and give us a lot of respect,” she said.
She said that it was always her dream to do the makeup for the film stars.
“But now my dreams are coming true and all because of the hard work and trust in myself,” she said. She also thanked line producers of Kashmir for giving her the right opportunities.
Munisa is perhaps the only artist in the valley who does the makeup for film stars. When asked about the family support, she said, “They have been very cooperative and in fact, it was not possible because of my in-laws' support.”
She also appealed to the women in the valley to break the taboos and choose what they love most. “Don’t shy in choosing unconventional careers, if you are willing to choose them,” she said.