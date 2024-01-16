Broken windows, damaged floor, burnt cabins take sheen off revamped Zero Bridge

Srinagar, Jan 16: Broken windows, damaged wooden floor and burnt cabins paint a disheartening picture of revamped Zero Bridge here.

Built as a scenic walkthrough decades ago, the bridge was rebuilt and promoted as a heritage destination.

Reconstructed and refurbished by the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKCCC) at a cost of Rs 11 crore, the bridge attracted tourists and locals alike, offering a unique viewpoint and a connection between Rajbagh and Sonwar.

But over the years, the bridge has become a target for miscreants, leaving citizens concerned about its safety amid inadequate security measures.

The concerned department is struggling to curb the vandalism, with each incident not only defacing the bridge but burdening the city’s already strained budget for development works.

Repeated incidents of vandalism have ignited a blame game, with various departments passing the buck, leaving the bridge’s fate hanging in the balance.

The Tourism department and the Roads and Buildings department both deny ownership of the iconic bridge, while the Smart City Project claims it falls under a contractor’s responsibility.

Director Tourism Department and Chief Engineer R&B department told Greater Kashmir that the bridge was not looked after by them.

Smart City officials said that the bridge is under the contractor who looks after it since the beginning.

However repeated acts of vandalism have left citizens fuming and concerned about the authorities’ inaction.

“It’s disheartening to witness the degradation of a symbol that once showcased the rich heritage of our region. The authorities need to stop the blame game and take concrete steps to protect our cultural assets from further harm,” said a delegation of local residents.

“With each act of vandalism, the bridge loses a piece of its history, and we lose a part of our identity,” they said.

They said that earlier this bridge was misused by drug addicts as well. “This bridge should fall under a specific department. Every year, problems with the bridge persist. Those responsible for the damage should be held accountable and face strict punishment,” locals said.

The bridge was constructed in the 1950s by then Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister of erstwhile state, Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad. It was closed for traffic movement in the 1980s after bunkers were set up on both sides of the bridge.