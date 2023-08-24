Brushes and Brilliance: KU hosts calligraphy competition

Srinagar: To bridge the gap between traditional art forms and modern expressions, bringing forth the beauty of calligraphy in both its historical and innovative dimensions, the Department of Students Welfare, University of Kashmir Thursday organised calligraphy contest here at the main campus.
The competition united students from various university departments, affiliated colleges, schools, and sister universities including the students from NIT, Srinagar providing a platform to students to display their creative prowess, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of competition and artistic expression.
130 students from different institutions participated in the event displaying their talent and creativity across two categories - classical/traditional calligraphy and contemporary calligraphy. 12 winners emerged winning cash prizes.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofar Khan underscored the importance of extracurricular and creative engagements in exploring the talent often entwined with academic pursuits.
Prof Nilofer Khan said, “These activities play a pivotal role in nurturing and fostering holistic student growth by enriching their academic journey.
Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said the varsity is a hub of vibrant activities infusing the campus with a lively spirit through extracurricular engagements.
Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Aneesa Shafi highlighted the transformational influence of art therapy in holistic student development.”
Cultural Officer, Department of Students Welfare, Shahid Ali Khan who conducted the proceedings of the event expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for their proactive involvement in organising such initiatives and for their patronage.