Brushes and Brilliance: KU hosts calligraphy competition

Srinagar: To bridge the gap between traditional art forms and modern expressions, bringing forth the beauty of calligraphy in both its historical and innovative dimensions, the Department of Students Welfare, University of Kashmir Thursday organised calligraphy contest here at the main campus.

The competition united students from various university departments, affiliated colleges, schools, and sister universities including the students from NIT, Srinagar providing a platform to students to display their creative prowess, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of competition and artistic expression.

130 students from different institutions participated in the event displaying their talent and creativity across two categories - classical/traditional calligraphy and contemporary calligraphy. 12 winners emerged winning cash prizes.