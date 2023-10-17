Building damaged in fire incident at Batamaloo

Srinagar, Oct 17: A building was damaged in an overnight fire incident at Batamaloo area here

Officials said that a three-storey commercial building, housing six shops including a non-functional hotel and restaurant, caught fire at around 3:30 am at Batamaloo, following which men and machinery were rushed to the site.

"A rescue operation was soon after launched at the site, however before the flames could be contained the fire damaged the roofing, second floor alongside one footwear shop and its store room", the official said.

He said the first floor, ground floor with basement also had indirect damage due to heat and water. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, added the official. (GNS)