Building damaged in Khanyar blaze

Srinagar: A two-storey building was damaged in a fire incident at Khanyar area in Downtown.

Four fire tenders from Rainawari, Babadem, Gawkadal and Nowshera fire stations were pressed into service to douse off the flames.

“It was actually a two-storey residential house which was used as a commercial unit housing multiple shops. It was a Kaccha structure that was damaged in the incident. As per initial investigation, there was a gas cylinder blast however, police are still investigating the matter,” said an official.

The official said that one civilian, identified as Bilal Ahmad, received burn injuries in the incident.