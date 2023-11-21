Building damaged in Wazir Bagh blaze

Srinagar, Nov 21: A building was damaged in a fire incident at Wazir Bagh locality here

“A building near Hotel Falak caught fire and it has been brought under control,” Police said adding that the building was damaged in fire. Police said the building was being renovated.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Ajaz Assad and SSP Srinagar Asish Kumar Mishra visited the spot to monitor the fire fighting operation. Police has registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, a departmental store was damaged in the Gojwara area in Downtown in a fire incident.

An official from the fire and emergency service said that they received information about the incident at around 10 am. He said that the fire and emergency department pressed multiple fire tenders to douse off the fire.

“Multiple fire tenders were pressed into action from Rainawari and Babademb fire stations. Due to timely action by the department, the fire was kept from spreading into other buildings,” he said

The officials said that, as per initial investigation, a short circuit triggered the fire. He said that some departmental store items, including cosmetic items, were also damaged in the fire incident.

“Locals also helped, and the action by the Fire and emergency department kept a major fire incident at bay,” said the official.