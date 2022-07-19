Burglars on prowl at Naseem Bagh

Srinagar: Residents of Naseem Bagh area here have expressed concern over a burglary incident in the area and failure of police to nab the accused despite the passing of nearly three months.

The burglary at Naseem Bagh area near Masjid Mauz has shocked the residents who are seeking police action to nab the culprits so that the colony is safe and secure for living.

“Many suspicious persons roam in the area during night and we believe they are part of the gang of burglars,” the residents said.