Burglars on prowl at Naseem Bagh

Srinagar: Residents of Naseem Bagh area here have expressed concern over a burglary incident in the area and failure of police to nab the accused despite the passing of nearly three months.
The burglary at Naseem Bagh area near Masjid Mauz has shocked the residents who are seeking police action to nab the culprits so that the colony is safe and secure for living.
“Many suspicious persons roam in the area during night and we believe they are part of the gang of burglars,” the residents said.
The residents said burglars looted gold worth lakhs and also took away cash meant for Zakat from a house of a retired professor in the area on the intervening night of April 8 and 9 this year.
The theft took place when Prof Noor Muhammad Bilal and his wife, who is also professor in Kashmir University, were performing Umrah in Ramadhan.
“It has been three months now that the case FIR number 35/2022 us/457,380 IPC registered at police station Nigeen has not been solved. Our lifelong saving in form of gold and cash stands looted from our house,” said Noor Muhammad.
“Me and my wife have been running from pillar to post to seek clues about the theft and arrest of the burglars who struck their house when they were at a sacred and holy place for Umrah.
The burglars must be someone knowing about our travel history and my father’s illness and subsequent admission in the hospital,” said Dr Shahnaz, wife of Prof Noor Muhammad.
The law-knowing couple seeks justice in the form of thorough investigation and resolution of the theft case which has taken a toll on their lives.
“There were many families who would benefit from the Zakat of gold and they are cursing the burglars who must have been privy to details about us,” said Dr Shahnaz, who also teaches law. “I urge SSP Srinagar to intervene,” she added.