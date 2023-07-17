Burzahama areas reel under unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar: Scores of areas of Burzahama area here on Hazratbal outskirts are reeling under unscheduled power cuts.

Residents of Burzahama and its adjoining areas including Inderhama, Mulphaq, Khimber and Chatrahama fed by Burzaham receiving station are facing inconvenience. They said that for the past few weeks, unscheduled power cuts for hours have made life miserable for them amid scorching heat.

“In addition to power cuts in daytime, we are facing power cuts during the night as well. We are unable to use electronic gadgets including fans to get respite from scorching heat. The area has seen increased power cuts, particularly the area that falls under Burzahama. We hope that officials will look into it,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local.

The locals said that there is no proper schedule for these cuts, and that has made the issue worse. They said apart from hour-long power cuts, there is an overall erratic power supply that affects their day-to-day life.