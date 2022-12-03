Camp for early detection of Cervical Cancer held at JLNM Hospital

Srinagar: A camp for early detection of Cervical Cancer was held at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari here today.

The camp was organised jointly by Gauri Research Centre and Amity University, NCR. The management of the hospital and the directorate Health Services, Kashmir helped in carrying out this activity.

Prof Nighat Firdous, former HOD, OBG, GMC, Srinagar was the team leader of this event. Gauri Heart Centre and its technical staff under the leadership of its MD Dr Zubair Saleem also provided the logistics and its staff.

The organisers in a statement said 75 females seen at the camp underwent diagnostic tests including ECG, routine blood and urine examination.

This was followed by a precise gynaecological check-up including taking a PAP smear for carrying out the histology to detect early microscopic changes. Besides this an App was used to screen the individuals.