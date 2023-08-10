Campaign on ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ begins at Amar Singh College

Srinagar: To commemorate the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and in celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, a series of events under the aegis of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ kick-started at Amar Singh College, Srinagar on August 9

The organisers said the campaign is aimed to pay homage to the motherland through a series of events dedicated to the mitti of the motherland with the slogan ‘Maati Ko Naman Veeron Ka Vandan. The campaign which started on August 09, 2023 at the campus with the plantation of 75 indigenous saplings under Vasudha Vandan activity to create Amrit Vatika, organized by NSS wing in collaboration with department of Botany and Landscape Committee of the college, witnessed an overwhelming response of the faculty and the students.

Principal of the college, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir in his address to the faculty, NSS Volunteers and the students said that plantation of 75 saplings is in fact a homage to the national heroes and completion of 75 years of India’s Independence.

Paying rich tributes and Naman to the Veers of Indian Freedom Movement, who laid down their lives to achieve freedom, he said that it is our responsibility to maintain the dignity of Veers and remember them who created the history. He maintained that ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ is poised to ignite a profound sense of belonging and foster a deep connection with our motherland.

In addition to Vasudha Vandan, the college shall be conducting varied events like Essay Competition, Panch Pran Pledge, Tiranga Rally, Veeron Ka Vandan and hoisting of National Flag on August 15, 2023.