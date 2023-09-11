CAPACITY BUILDING FOR URDU JOURNALISTS | Vernacular languages powerful in connecting to roots: KU VC

Srinagar: To focus on enhancing the skills of budding journalists and of those already working in the field, a four-day capacity building workshop for Urdu journalists began Monday here at the University of Kashmir’s main campus.

The workshop is being organised by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), New Delhi in collaboration with Dean School of Arts, Languages and Literature, and Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir.

Stressing on the significance of Urdu language and its deep roots in our culture, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofar Khan said the youth are getting disconnected from our culture and that vernacular languages have the power to connect them back to the roots.