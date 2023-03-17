Capacity building program on “Women safety & security” held in Srinagar

Srinagar: To address the gaps in action for women and children with the objective to create gender equitable and child centred environment, a daylong capacity building programme on “Women safety & security” for the functionaries of Mission Shakti/Mission Vatsalya, Mission Poshan and Special Cell for Women and children was today held here in the Auditorium of SKIMS, JVC, Bemina.

The programme was held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad under Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav PRAN 4 UNITY (unity in diversity).

During the programme, the functionaries of Mission Shakti/ Mission Vatsalya, Mission Poshan and Special Cell for Women and Children were sensitised about the programme and were given training by the Resource persons.

District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad who is also Nodal Officer of Mission Shakti presided over the function and highlighted the objectives of the programme in his introductory speech.