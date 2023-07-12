CASO launched at Hyderpora

Srinagar: A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched to nab terrorists on city outskirts at Hyderpora here on Wednesday evening.

The operation was launched by the Special Operation Group of J&K Police, 62 RR and CRPF at Shah Anwar Colony Hyderpora, in the police jurisdiction of Budgam district of central Kashmir.

Senior police officers said that about 35 houses are being searched. They said the cordon was launched after inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. “Till now searches did not yield anything,” the officer said.

Senior officers of police, Army and CRPF to monitor CASO when this report was being filed.