Cataract surgery camp organised at PHC Nishat

Srinagar: A day long cataract surgery camp was organised at PHC Nishat
The camp was organised by BMO Hazratbal, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar in collaboration with Mobile Ophthalmology Unit, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.
The camp was inaugurated by Dr. Masood Tanvir Principal GMC Srinagar in presence of HOD and faculty of Community Medicine, BMO Hazratbal and ophthalmology consultants and staff from DHSK.
“11 patients were operated for cataract during the camp and intraocular lenses were implanted free of costs. The locals appreciated the health authorities in conducting the cataract surgery camp and expected similar camps to be held regularly. The public demanded that round the clock services shall be provided at PHC Nishat for which efforts are being made by Government Medical College Srinagar,” the organisers said in a statement.