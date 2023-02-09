Cataract surgery camp organised at PHC Nishat

Srinagar: A day long cataract surgery camp was organised at PHC Nishat

The camp was organised by BMO Hazratbal, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar in collaboration with Mobile Ophthalmology Unit, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr. Masood Tanvir Principal GMC Srinagar in presence of HOD and faculty of Community Medicine, BMO Hazratbal and ophthalmology consultants and staff from DHSK.