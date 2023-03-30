Caved in road at Nowshera poses risk of accidents

BY ABDUL HADI

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed concern over failure of authorities to repair caved in stretch of road at Nowshera area saying it poses risk of accidents.

The road leads to SKIMS Soura and thousands of vehicles daily pass through the route. “It has been more than ten days since the road got damaged. The authorities inspected the damaged road after the locals notified them. We were assured that the road will be restored to working condition, but no action has been taken so far," said Mohammed Shafi, a local.