Caved in road at Nowshera poses risk of accidents

BY ABDUL HADI
Srinagar: Commuters have expressed concern over failure of authorities to repair caved in stretch of road at Nowshera area saying it poses risk of accidents.
The road leads to SKIMS Soura and thousands of vehicles daily pass through the route. “It has been more than ten days since the road got damaged. The authorities inspected the damaged road after the locals notified them. We were assured that the road will be restored to working condition, but no action has been taken so far," said Mohammed Shafi, a local.
Locals said two major accidents have taken place on the dilapidated road so far.
“The caved in road is disrupting smooth vehicular movement and business activities as the commuters are not able to stop around the area. The road is not fit for vehicular movement,” they said.
One of the motorists said that the damaged part poses risk for road users. The locals appealed for repairs of the road to ensure the safety of commuters.