CCIK felicitates newly elected KCCI president

“Both the Presidents of CCIK and KCCI concurred to work jointly for the interest of trade, commerce, industries and tourism. Both CCIK and KCCI Office Bearers had interacted with each other and agreed to support each other in business as well as social issues,” the statement reads.

CCIK President Tariq Ghani said this is a historical moment as for the first time both chambers agreed to work on the same platform and it is the heartiest and proud moment for the entire business community.

KCCI President Javed Tenga assured his full support and also said both chambers will collaborate for the benefit of the business community, the statement reads.