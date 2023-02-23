CCIK felicitates newly elected KCCI president

Srinagar: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK) delegation led by its President Tariq Ghani along with his office bearers met newly elected KCC&I President Javed Tenga and his team.
As per the statement, the CCIK President felicitated the newly elected President and his team and congratulated the entire Hope 21 team for their massive victory in recently held elections.
“Both the Presidents of CCIK and KCCI concurred to work jointly for the interest of trade, commerce, industries and tourism. Both CCIK and KCCI Office Bearers had interacted with each other and agreed to support each other in business as well as social issues,” the statement reads.
CCIK President Tariq Ghani said this is a historical moment as for the first time both chambers agreed to work on the same platform and it is the heartiest and proud moment for the entire business community.
KCCI President Javed Tenga assured his full support and also said both chambers will collaborate for the benefit of the business community, the statement reads.