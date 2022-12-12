CD Hospital performs rare surgery of implanting SEMS

Srinagar: The Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, conducted a rare and complicated surgery implanting a Self-expanding Tracheobronchial Y-shaped metallic stent (SEMS) in a patient diagnosed with cancerous growth of windpipe (trachea) hence compromising the airway/oxygenation.

The procedure was jointly performed by the department of pulmonary medicine and department of Anaesthesia GMC Srinagar on a 52 years male, suffering from an increasing shortness of breath and stridor, who upon Bronchoscopy revealed cancerous growth of trachea and Biopsy and was later diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.