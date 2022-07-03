Chairman LWC UP visits Makhan Lal Bindru’s family

Srinagar: Chairman, Labour Welfare Council (LWC), Government of Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Sunil Bharala met the family of Makhan Lal Bindroo here today.
During the visit, Bharala met Makhan Lal Bindru’s wife and son at their residence and expressed solidarity. Interacting with them, Bharala said that “Government of India is committed to establish peace in Kashmir valley and resolve issue of settling of Kashmiri Pandits.”
Bharala assured the wife of Makhan Lal Bindru that the government is with them and that the central government will always stand shoulder to shoulder with them.
He said that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha have extended all possible support to the family. Pertinent to mention, Makhan Lal Bindru was killed by terrorists outside his medical shop at Srinagar in 2021.