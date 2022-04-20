Chanapora residents protest installation of Smart Meters

“We are from poor families. Our bread earners are sitting idle with no jobs due to COVID pandemic last year. “My husband is a labourer and hardly earns enough to feed us. How can we pay hefty power bills? Government should consider poor people of the society and exempted from smart meters,” said a female protester.

The protestors said that the hike in cooking gas and other daily items have already made life difficult for them.

“We are full of electricity resources but still we are made to suffer by such schemes. If the government wants to install meters in our localities, then should give jobs to our children so that we can afford to pay power bills,” said another female protester.

The protestors had blocked the road triggering traffic jams in the area. The commuters faced trouble as the protesters did not allow them to move from the place. The protesters were demanding that officials should come to the spot to ensure that no smart meters will be installed.