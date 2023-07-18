Chattabal residents stage protest against installation of Smart Meters

Srinagar: Residents of Chattabal area here staged a protest against installation of Smart Meters today.

The residents gathered at the main road of the area and chanted slogans to mark their protest. The protestors said that following the previous protest, the officials cut off their electricity. They said.

"We are poor and don’t earn enough to pay exorbitant power bills. We want authorities to roll back the Smart Meter policy and give us respite," said a female protester.

The protestors blocked the road and set up cooking stations on the road to mark their protest. The traffic was hampered for hours.

“We don’t have any electricity. This is the reason that we are cooking on firewood in the middle of the road. I have eight daughters, and the lone male member of my family is facing health issues. In such circumstances, how are we going to pay exorbitant bills generated by Smart Meters,” said another protestor.