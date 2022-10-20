Chief Justice inaugurates Medical Aid Centre at High Court Complex in Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today inaugurated Dispensary cum Medical Aid Centre at High Court Complex here in presence of companion Judges Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sikhri.

The Medical Aid Centre has been updated to provide facilities like basic and emergency medical services like ECG, Blood Sugar Test, Covid testing, Vaccinations and related facilities to the Judges, Advocates, employees and litigants of High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The dispensary will also have an in-house pharmacy to provide free of cost specific medicines besides conducting regular necessary vaccination drives, Covid testing from time to time and other necessary exigencies.