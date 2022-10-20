Chief Justice inaugurates Medical Aid Centre at High Court Complex in Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today inaugurated Dispensary cum Medical Aid Centre at High Court Complex here in presence of companion Judges Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sikhri.
The Medical Aid Centre has been updated to provide facilities like basic and emergency medical services like ECG, Blood Sugar Test, Covid testing, Vaccinations and related facilities to the Judges, Advocates, employees and litigants of High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
The dispensary will also have an in-house pharmacy to provide free of cost specific medicines besides conducting regular necessary vaccination drives, Covid testing from time to time and other necessary exigencies.
The Centre, which has been developed on the directions and under guidance of the Chief Justice, will cater to needs of members inside the High Court premises which see a heavy footfall on daily basis and will definitely help to avoid emergencies.
The Medical Aid Centre has been a long pending demand of Advocates and the opening of this healthcare unit has been highly hailed by the Judges, Registry Officers, Advocates, staff and general public. Advocates and staff members conveyed their gratitude to the Chief Justice for redressing their concern and long pending demand of having such type of infrastructure in terms of Medical Aid Centre in the High Court premises.
Chief Justice also inspected Institution Counter, Lawyers room and Lawyers Library and gave certain on spot directions.
On the occasion, Register General, Sanjeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta, Registrar Vigilance, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar Judicial Srinagar, Joint Registrar Judicial, Joint Registrar Inspection, Convenor Bar Association, Srinagar, Deputy Director Health Services, Kashmir, CMO Sgr., Senior Medical Officers, Advocates, registry officers and other staff members of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were also present.