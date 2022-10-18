Chief Justice launches NSTEP App for Srinagar district

Srinagar: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today paid his maiden visit to District Court Complex Moominabad, here after assuming the office as Chief Justice.

Chief Justice had a detailed interaction with the Bar members including its young members.

Earlier, Chief Justice was received by Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, all Judicial Officers and Bar members. Justice Magrey issued on spot directions for redressal of most of the issues raised by the Bar.

Responding to demand projected by the Bar members regarding filling up of the vacancies of Judges at District Headquarter, Chief Justice assured them that these vacancies will be filled up within week.

Chief Justice had a meeting with the officers of civil and police administration to take stock of all the pending issues mostly related to infrastructure.