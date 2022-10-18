Chief Justice launches NSTEP App for Srinagar district

Srinagar: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today paid his maiden visit to District Court Complex Moominabad, here after assuming the office as Chief Justice.
Chief Justice had a detailed interaction with the Bar members including its young members.
Earlier, Chief Justice was received by Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, all Judicial Officers and Bar members. Justice Magrey issued on spot directions for redressal of most of the issues raised by the Bar.
Responding to demand projected by the Bar members regarding filling up of the vacancies of Judges at District Headquarter, Chief Justice assured them that these vacancies will be filled up within week.
Chief Justice had a meeting with the officers of civil and police administration to take stock of all the pending issues mostly related to infrastructure.
Chief Justice issued on the spot directions to the Divisional Commissioner and district administration to expedite the acquisition of land outside the main entry of court complex. He also passed on spot directions to Floriculture Department to judiciously utilize funds already released for development of landscape and parks in the court complex.
On the occasion, Chief Justice launched an “Application” called National Services and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NSTEP) for Srinagar district, an initiative of e-Committee of the Supreme Court of India. The purpose of this initiative is effective service of summons and notices in both civil and criminal cases electronically, whereby the notice shall be generated in CIS system and such summons/notices shall be transmitted to process server on his smart phone.
The process server shall approach the concerned notice, obtain his signature on the smart phone and take the snap of the noticee and forward the same to the concerned court which shall be treated as valid service of notice upon the noticee. The launch of this NSTEP service in District Srinagar is a great step so for as electronic service of processes is concerned.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh; PDJ Srinagar; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; M K Sharma, Member Secretary JKLSA; Officers of Registry, Judicial Officers of District Srinagar; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; DIG and SSP, Srinagar; Commissioner SMC; Director Floriculture, Kashmir; Director Health Services, Kashmir; Chief Engineer, R&B/PWD, Kashmir and Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department also attended the meeting.
Chief Justice also inaugurated the office of Legal Aid Defence Counsel in ADR Centre, Srinagar and took part in plantation drive by planting a Chinar sapling in the court complex.
Justice Magrey had also an interaction with the Judicial Officers of Srinagar district. He impressed upon the Judicial Officers to dispose of the old cases on priority basis and make the forth coming Special Lok Adalat schedule on 21.10.2022 a grand success. He also impressed upon them to be punctual towards their duties and do justice with their divine job for which they have been chosen by the Almighty.