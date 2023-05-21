Chief Justice orders promotion of officers

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ordered promotion of five officers as Additional Registrar, Joint Registrars and Bench Secretaries.
As per an order issued by Registrar General Shahzad Azeem the promotions have been made consequent upon the recommendations of the Committee for Appointment and Promotion of the Officers/Officials of the High Court Staff, duly approved by the Chief Justice.
According to the order, Asif Iqbal Mahajan, Joint Registrar is temporarily promoted as Additional Registrar against the vacancy caused due to retirement of Nazir Ahmad Mir.
Zulfi Javed Tantray and Hilal Yousuf, Bench Secretaries are temporarily promoted as Joint Registrars against the vacancies caused due to retirement of Joginder Singh and promotion of Asif Iqbal Mahajan as Additional Registrar.
Khurshid Ahmad Wani and Rakeema Zahoor, Readers are temporarily promoted as Bench Secretaries against the vacancies caused due to promotions of Zulfi Javed Tantray and Hilal Yousuf as Joint Registr.