Chief Justice orders promotion of officers

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ordered promotion of five officers as Additional Registrar, Joint Registrars and Bench Secretaries.

As per an order issued by Registrar General Shahzad Azeem the promotions have been made consequent upon the recommendations of the Committee for Appointment and Promotion of the Officers/Officials of the High Court Staff, duly approved by the Chief Justice.

According to the order, Asif Iqbal Mahajan, Joint Registrar is temporarily promoted as Additional Registrar against the vacancy caused due to retirement of Nazir Ahmad Mir.