Chief Secretary inaugurates Public Lounge, VC Hall at DC Office

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday inaugurated Public Lounge and Video Conference Hall here at DC Office Complex, here Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad were present on the occasion.
The Chief Secretary took a round of the newly created public facilities in the DC office Complex Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said creating Public Lounge for the people visiting DC Office Srinagar is a good step that will give a respectable waiting place.
An official statement said the Public Lounge is a state of art facility which apart from providing people a decent seating place will help the visitors connect with different sections of the DC office. Moreover, officers can meet the delegations at Public Lounge itself.
“A landline number 01942452182 has also been installed through which people can seek prior appointment to save their Time. Apart from Public meeting, people can seek special appointments in case of urgent matters,” it said.
Chief Secretary said the creation of public infrastructure and providing better facilities to the people visiting govt offices for grievance Redressal is among the top priorities of the government.
Regarding Video Conferencing facility that has been completed during the year 2021-22 and is equipped with modern audio/visual system, the Chief Secretary said such digital media are important in the present age of technology for smooth conduct of pubic business in minimum timeline.
On the occasion, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers and officials of the DC Office Srinagar to discharge duties with added zeal and dedication. He exhorted upon them to be sensitive and responsive to the problems of citizens and put in their best efforts to mitigate the same.
The Additional District Development Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi and Faz lul Haseeb, besides other senior Officers of District Administration were also present on the occasion.