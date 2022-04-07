Chief Secretary inaugurates Public Lounge, VC Hall at DC Office

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday inaugurated Public Lounge and Video Conference Hall here at DC Office Complex, here Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad were present on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary took a round of the newly created public facilities in the DC office Complex Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said creating Public Lounge for the people visiting DC Office Srinagar is a good step that will give a respectable waiting place.