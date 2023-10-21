Chief Secretary inspects execution of SSCL works along Dal, Jhelum

Srinagar: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today conducted an extensive tour of Srinagar City to inspect the different works of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) at Foreshore Road, Nishat, Shalimar and Zero Bridge.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad; VC LCMA, Officers of SSCL, R&B and other departments.

While inspecting ongoing work at Sunset Point (Dal Lake), the CS directed concerned staff to complete the pending works including the seating arrangements by Oct 31st to make the recreational Multi Utility Zone ready for public use.

The Chief Secretary also visited Nishat where he inspected tiling work of the parking space besides painting of footpath along the boundary of Dal Lake. He directed SSCL officers to complete the project before October 31 as most of the time of current working season was consumed in the ongoing developmental process.

During his visit to Shalimar, he instructed for removal of the electric poles which lie in the middle of the main road and also beautify the median of the road.

On the occasion the traders of the area requested the Chief Secretary to direct the concerned to complete the renovation works inside the garden to increase the footfall of visitors there.

Meanwhile, CS directed SMC to station the mobile toilets near Shalimar Garden and other public places and tourist destinations for the convenience of visitors and tourists. He enjoined upon them to complete all the works by November this year.

While his visit to Zero Bridge, CS instructed concerned authorities to put the power cables underground through the underlying ducts to remove visual pollution on the Jhelum bund. He set the deadline for improvement works to the end of the current month.

Further, concerned officers were directed to expedite the development of car parking under the Abdullah Bridge and complete the ongoing work before ending October.

Regarding other works at Doledemb and Foreshore Road, Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers that the same should be dedicated to the public before the end of November this year without any fail.

The Chief Secretary was ensured by the Divisional Administration that all the works would be completed within the set timeframe and dedicated to the public at an earliest.