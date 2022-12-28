Chief Secretary interacts with student of SKUAST-K in Foundation Programme IRTIQA

He gave an insight into the futuristic scope of digital agriculture and mentioned that it will be a necessity within next 5 years. He urged all the students to be a good human being which is very important for development of a responsible society. The chief guest interacted with the students at the end of the session by answering the questions posed by different students of SKUAST-Kashmir

Prof. M A A Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare, SKUAST-K, briefed Chief Guest about the elements of Foundation Programme and its expected impact on the GenNext. He thanked the chief guest for sharing his thoughts with the budding professionals from SKUAST-Kashmir.

He also thanked Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K along with the officers of the university. He appreciated Student Welfare Officers of all the faculties/colleges for their efforts in organizing the foundation programme IRTIQA-22.

In a statement, press secretary of the event Dr Naseem Geelani said the programme was attended by about 1150 students of SKUAST-Kashmir. The students went for a terrestrial rally across Dal Lake in order to spread awareness about the conservation of heritage sites.

The terrestrial rally was organized by Department of Students Welfare in collaboration with Lakes Conservation & Management Authority (LCMA) Srinagar. Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir along with Vice Chairman of LCMA addressed the students and appraised them about the conservation of water-bodies and gave an insight into the important role of water-bodies in our lives. Dean Students Welfare along with Project Officer (LCMA) Ghazala Abdullah and all student welfare officers accompanied the students in the rally.