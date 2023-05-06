Chief Secretary reviews Smart City works in Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the officers of the Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) including District and Divisional Administration to enhance necessary resources on all the sites where work is going on so that all identified works are completed by mid of this month.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PDD; Principal Secretary, PWD; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Secretary, Tourism; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Commissioner, SMC/JMC; VC, LCMA; Chief Engineers of PWD and KPDCL besides other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta, while taking stock of works going on under SSCL, exhorted upon the executing agencies to utilize the time very efficiently and continue working in double shifts for successfully completing the projects on time. He told them to see the weather reports for the upcoming week for making best out of it.

He even advised them to provide the labourers working on sites with necessary facilities so that they are able to work during inclement weather conditions.