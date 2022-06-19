Children's Park at Eidgah in shambles

Srinagar: Children’s Park at Eidgah locality here is in shambles in absence of maintenance by authorities.
Locals said that broken swings and slides pose risk of injuries to kids. Besides dumped garbage and locked washrooms cause inconvenience to visitors.
"It is dangerous to bring kids here for recreation. Broken swings in the park can cause serious harm to children. We are unable to understand that why government invests lakhs of rupees in parks if it can’t maintain these,” said Javed Ahmad, a visitor.
The locals said that growing anti-social activities in the park is another major issue concerning visitors and neighbouring residents.
"Apart from children, senior citizens also used to visit this park in evenings. Now people avoid visiting here because of its deteriorated condition and risky environment," a local elder said.
Visitors said that after the park was thrown open to public, it had proper lighting, neat washroom for visitors and functioning slides and swings. “But due to lack of maintenance everything is in shambles now,” they said.
Recently videos of the deteriorated condition of the park surfaced on social media platforms where locals demanded attention of authorities.
"We have noticed that people misuse these commodities and break them. It is a fact that Government must use standard quality products meant for parks but people must equally take care of such products," a social media user commented.
When contacted, officials from concerned department did not answer multiple calls of this reporter.