Children's Park at Eidgah in shambles

Srinagar: Children’s Park at Eidgah locality here is in shambles in absence of maintenance by authorities.

Locals said that broken swings and slides pose risk of injuries to kids. Besides dumped garbage and locked washrooms cause inconvenience to visitors.

"It is dangerous to bring kids here for recreation. Broken swings in the park can cause serious harm to children. We are unable to understand that why government invests lakhs of rupees in parks if it can’t maintain these,” said Javed Ahmad, a visitor.