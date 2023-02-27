Chinkral Mohalla residents protest against installation of Smart Meters

The protestors said that the hike in cooking gas and other daily items has already made life difficult for them. “We are full of electricity resources, but still we are made to suffer by such schemes. If the government wants to install meters in our localities, then give jobs to our children so that we can afford to pay bills as per smart meters,” said another female protester.

The protestors said that despite erratic power supply, they are paying power tariffs in thousands. They said in such scenarios, they cannot afford bills from smart meters.

“Everyone is not rich enough to pay the huge bills for electricity. Most of us pay a flat rate which is affordable for everyone. There should be some provision for poor people so that they can also get some respite and will not need to hit the streets. We are not getting basic commodities in enough quantity, and now we are asked to pay via smart meters,” said the protesting locals.

Last week another locality in the same area protested against the installation of smart meters. The locals appealed to the authorities to look into the issue and exempt the poor of the area from Smart Meters.