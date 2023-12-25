Srinagar, Dec 25: Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir here on Monday.

Devotees from across Kashmir participated in the festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

The biggest congregation was held in Holy Family Catholic Church at MA Road. Devotees including children were seen wearing Santa Hats and distributing sweets and other gifts on the occasion. The Church in Srinagar’s city centre was full of people across all age groups who were participating in prayers to mark the day.

Father Prem, in charge of Holy Family Catholic Church, said that hundreds of devotees including, people from other faiths, came to the church to mark the occasion. “The day is all about peace and brotherhood among the whole of humanity. We started the day early in the morning with the prayer service. It is the day we pray for peace in Kashmir and across the whole world. The prayers were followed by other programs that were scheduled for the day. The celebrations were also observed at other churches in Kashmir,” he said.

Father Prem said that people from the majority religions including Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs visited the church and wished each other.

Many tourists also participated in the celebrations. Julie, a tourist from Kerala said that she came to Kashmir a few days back with her husband and wished to celebrate Christmas here.

“It was great that I didn’t miss to celebrate Christmas despite being away from home. We wish the people of Kashmir a merry Christmas. We want to thank people here for being so hospitable and living in brotherhood with each other,” she said.

Meanwhile, the administration had put special arrangements across churches in Kashmir. Devotees said that all the arrangements were in place including security arrangements in Srinagar and other places.

Local youth from different parts of Kashmir visited the Srinagar church in the early morning and exchanged wishes with each other. Celebrations were also held at Gulmarg’sSt.Mary’s Church, Cni Church Rajbagh, and other Churches across Kashmir