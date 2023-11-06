CITU holds protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 6: Scores of people joined the protest organised by the Centre of Trade Unions J&K (CITU) here on Monday.

The protest was organised against privatisation of electricity and railways.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also joined the protest at Press Colony here.

“We are facing huge power cuts, and in such a scenario, smart meters are being installed, which will burden the common public with exorbitant bills. Despite being water-rich, no new Hydropower projects have been introduced for years. In fact, those which started years back are still incomplete. We don’t want privatisation and selling of our assets and resources,” Tarigami said.

He said that the central government has also moved to privatise the railway assets.

“Railway is the basic mode of travel, and after the privatisation, there will be an increase in the fares, which will further burden the common people,” he added

While speaking on the administration’s new rule barring employees from participating in protests, he said that “the government must roll back it, and it is the right of employees to protest.”

“Even during the British era, such protests were allowed. People have the right to make associations and unions and protests. This government will not address the various issues rated to pensioners and casual laborers and will also now intimidate employees and pass such orders to keep employees from protesting. I came here to protest today to tell the government that we will not accept this injustice,” he added.