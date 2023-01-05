City police arrest 2 extortionists at Khanyar

“The duo had threatened and demanded money from the complainant who is constructing a residential house with proper permission near Shiraz Chowk. According to the complaint, the duo threatened him that they will not let him construct the said house if he did not pay them Rs 500000. On receipt of this complaint, case FIR No. 02/ 2023 was lodged and the duo was arrested immediately,” the statement said.

“During investigation of the case, it came to fore that the duo along with few others operate like a gang in Khanyar area of Downtown and have been threatening innocent people, especially those who construct residential houses or commercial buildings, in order to extort money they used to claim links with influential people. People of the area have hailed the swift action of police in arresting these accused persons,” it said.

“The general public is requested not to fall prey to such fraudsters and to bring to the notice of the nearest police station any such person who they might come across,” the statement added.