Cleanliness drive held around Hokersar Wetland

Srinagar: The Department of Wildlife Protection J&K Government, Wetlands Division Kashmir in joint collaboration with stake holding departments, civil society groups, N.G.O’s, Educational institutions today conducted cleanliness drive of Hokersar.
The drive was part of “Save Hokersar-Save Srinagar” campaign under the banner “TAWAZUN” which commenced on May 7 and will continue till May 21.
An official statement said the aim is to launch a comprehensive cleanliness drive in and around Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve and to maintain the ecological characteristics of this world famous wetland.
This is also as a sequel to the on spot directions of Chief Secretary during his recent visit to the Hokersar. Accordingly, a cleanliness drive was conducted in and around Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve in which Safai karamcharies of Municipal committees of Srinagar and Budgam Districts, Range Officer participated.
Students of Amar Singh College, Grand Dubai School, Boys Higher Secondary School Gund-Hassi Bhat, different N.G.O’s, volunteers, Panchayat members, also participated.
The event was kick started by Principal Govt. Boys Higher Secondary, School Gund-Hassi Bhat. During the drive solid waste of about six trucks loads were collected from Ali Abad Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar and Soibugh/Haji Bagh, Budgam and disposed off properly, which involved mass efforts of 200 persons.