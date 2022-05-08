Cleanliness drive held around Hokersar Wetland

An official statement said the aim is to launch a comprehensive cleanliness drive in and around Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve and to maintain the ecological characteristics of this world famous wetland.

This is also as a sequel to the on spot directions of Chief Secretary during his recent visit to the Hokersar. Accordingly, a cleanliness drive was conducted in and around Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve in which Safai karamcharies of Municipal committees of Srinagar and Budgam Districts, Range Officer participated.